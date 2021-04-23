Russia readies to free non-commodity exporters from need to repatriate FX from July 1

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published

The Russian finance ministry said on Friday it has drafted legislation to free non-commodity exporters from an obligation to repatriate foreign currency revenues from July 1, as ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

The ministry said the new bill is a step towards forex controls liberalisation and will allow non-commodity exporters to channel FX directly to bank accounts outside Russia.

