Russia readies to free non-commodity exporters from need to repatriate FX from July 1

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry said on Friday it has drafted legislation to free non-commodity exporters from an obligation to repatriate foreign currency revenues from July 1, as ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

The ministry said the new bill is a step towards forex controls liberalisation and will allow non-commodity exporters to channel FX directly to bank accounts outside Russia.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

