News & Insights

US Markets

Russia puts U.S. senator Graham on wanted list - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/ALINA SMUTKO

May 29, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia's interior ministry has put U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian news agency TASS said on Monday.

Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.