Russia puts U.S. senator Graham on wanted list - TASS

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia's interior ministry has put U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian news agency TASS said on Monday.

Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

