News & Insights

US Markets

Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

November 26, 2023 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Maxim Rodionov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has put Meta Platforms' META.O spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list on unspecified charges, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

TASS said the Russian Interior Ministry had opened a criminal investigation against Stone but that the ministry had not disclosed the details of the investigation or charges.

Meta's main social platforms - Facebook and Instagram - were both banned in Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

In March 2022 the Russian investigative committee said it has opened criminal investigation against the "illegal actions of Meta's employees" and mentioned Stone, saying he had "lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military on its platforms" and was thus inciting extremist activity.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment from Stone and Meta out of normal business hours.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.