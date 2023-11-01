News & Insights

Russia proposes six-month ban on durum wheat exports - Interfax

November 01, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed the government impose a six-month ban on durum wheat exports, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, but its durum production and supplies are small.

The ministry proposed imposing the ban from Dec. 1, 2023 and until May 31, 2024, Interfax added.

