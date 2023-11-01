Russia proposes six-month ban on durum wheat exports - Interfax

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed the government impose a six-month ban on durum wheat exports, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, but its durum production and supplies are small.

The ministry proposed imposing the ban from Dec. 1, 2023 and until May 31, 2024, Interfax added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.