Russia police detain at least 167 people at anti-war protests - monitor

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian police detained at least 167 people at anti-war protests that took place in 24 Russian cities on Thursday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

