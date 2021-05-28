Commodities

Russia plans to supply up to 1 mln t of wheat to Syria in 2021 -Interfax

Russia has supplied 350,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria since March, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Russian embassy to Syria as saying.

Russia plans to supply Syria with up to 1 million tonnes of wheat in 2021, the news agency added.

