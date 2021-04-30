Russia plans to reduce export tax on soybeans from July 1

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to reduce its export tax on soybeans to 20%, but it will be no less than $100 per tonne, starting from July 1, the economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The tax will be in place until September 2022, it said.

Russia's export tax on soybeans is now set at 30%, with a minimum level of 165 euros ($200) per tonne, until June 30.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

