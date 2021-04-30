Commodities

Russia plans to reduce export tax on soybeans from July 1

Contributor
Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Russia plans to reduce its export tax on soybeans to 20%, but it will be no less than $100 per tonne, starting from July 1, the economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to reduce its export tax on soybeans to 20%, but it will be no less than $100 per tonne, starting from July 1, the economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The tax will be in place until September 2022, it said.

Russia's export tax on soybeans is now set at 30%, with a minimum level of 165 euros ($200) per tonne, until June 30.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular