Russia plans to ramp up LPG exports to Poland and China in December

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia will boost its land exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in December by 5.7% to 639,500 tonnes compared to November as it ramps up supplies to Poland and China amid rising profitability of the routes, data from two industry sources showed on Wednesday.

"Poland remains one of the main routes for Russian LPG sales offering high profitability, even though a number of consumers stopped their purchases from Russia. Those were replaced by other companies, medium and small firms," one of the sources said.

Russian LPG supplies to Poland will rise to 330,000 tonnes in December from 261,000 tonnes in November, according to the data. LPG imports from Russia to EU will not be banned under a looming oil embargo, which comes into force on Dec. 5.

LPG exports from Russia to China will rise to 137,000 tonnes next month from 103,000 tonnes in November, the data showed. Traders said that higher supplies were also due to easing bottlenecks on local rail routes.

Russia's LPG seaborne exports will rise by 18.4% to 172,300 tonnes next month, according to the data.

LPG export loadings from Russia have generally risen due to the high profitability of such supplies compared to domestic sales, the sources said. The main rise in seaborne loadings is planned from Temryuk and Kavkaz ports in December, according to the data.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Bernadette Baum)

