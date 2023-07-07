News & Insights

Russia plans to export 55 mln t of grain this year - agriculture minister

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

July 07, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia plans to export up to 55 million metric tons of grain in the agricultural year that began this month, after exporting around 60 million tons last year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

Patrushev said wheat made up 47 million metric tons of 2022/23's grain exports.

