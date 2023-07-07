Russia plans to export 55 mln t of grain this year - agriculture minister

Updates with grain export forecast

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia plans to export up to 55 million metric tons of grain in the agricultural year that began this month, after exporting around 60 million tons last year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

Patrushev said wheat made up 47 million metric tons of 2022/23's grain exports.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.