Russia plans to cut oil exports from its Western ports by 22% in July vs June - schedule

Russia plans to decrease oil loadings from its Western ports to 6.22 million tonnes for July compared to 7.75 million tonnes planned for loading in June, the preliminary schedule showed on Thursday.

On a daily basis, loadings will decline by 22% in July compared to the current month, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals oil exports from Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, were set at 4.8 million tonnes for July, down from 5.5 million tonnes planned for June.

Russian Urals and Siberian Light oil exports from Black Sea Novorossiisk were set at 1.42 million tonnes for July down from 2.25 million tonnes planned for this month, the schedule showed.

