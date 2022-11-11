Commodities

Russia plans fertiliser export tax at 23.5% when price above $450/t -IFX

November 11, 2022 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to set its export tax for all types of fertilisers at 23.5% when the price is more than $450 a tonne, the Interfax news agency quoted Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Friday.

Russia is a major producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen fertilisers, with output of more than 50 million tonnes a year, equating to 13% of global production.

Phosagro PHOR.MM, Uralchem, Uralkali, Acron AKRN.MM and Eurochem are the biggest players.

Officials have prepared a draft of the government decree that would set the export tax at this level, Manturov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Evans and David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.