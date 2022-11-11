Russia plans fertiliser export tax at 23.5% when price above $450/t -IFX

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to set its export tax for all types of fertilisers at 23.5% when the price is more than $450 a tonne, the Interfax news agency quoted Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Friday.

Russia is a major producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen fertilisers, with output of more than 50 million tonnes a year, equating to 13% of global production.

Phosagro PHOR.MM, Uralchem, Uralkali, Acron AKRN.MM and Eurochem are the biggest players.

Officials have prepared a draft of the government decree that would set the export tax at this level, Manturov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Evans and David Goodman )

