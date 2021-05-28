Russia, Pakistan agree to build Pakistan Stream gas pipeline - energy minsitry

Maria Tsvetkova Reuters
Russia and Pakistan have signed an agreement to build the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russia's energy ministry said on Friday.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan signed the agreement, the minsitry said.

