Russia, Pakistan agree to build Pakistan Stream gas pipeline - energy minsitry

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russia and Pakistan have signed an agreement to build the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russia's energy ministry said on Friday.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan signed the agreement, the minsitry said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.