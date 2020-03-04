Russia opposes Saudi's plan to deepen OPEC+ output cuts - WSJ

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has opposed Saudi Arabia's plan to deepen OPEC+ cuts by 1.2 million barrels per day, a Wall Street Journal reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday, citing sources.

Russia had so far said that it might be willing to extend existing cuts, which expire in March, but might find it difficult to sign up for deeper cuts.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

