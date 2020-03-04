World Markets

Russia opposes Saudi's plan to deepen OPEC+ output cuts - WSJ

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Russia has opposed Saudi Arabia's plan to deepen OPEC+ cuts by 1.2 million barrels per day, a Wall Street Journal reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday, citing sources.

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has opposed Saudi Arabia's plan to deepen OPEC+ cuts by 1.2 million barrels per day, a Wall Street Journal reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday, citing sources.

Russia had so far said that it might be willing to extend existing cuts, which expire in March, but might find it difficult to sign up for deeper cuts.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular