US Markets
GOOGL

Russia opens cases against Google, other foreign tech over data storage

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google and six other foreign technology companies for alleged violations of personal data legislation.

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and six other foreign technology companies for alleged violations of personal data legislation.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia fined Google 3 million roubles ($46,540) last year for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory, and on Friday said it had opened a new case over what it called Google's repeated failure to comply with Russian legislation.

Google, which declined to comment, could be fined between 6-18 million roubles, Roskomnadzor said.

The regulator also said it had opened cases against six other companies - Airbnb, Pinterest, Likeme, Twitch, Apple and United Parcel Service - for alleged first-time offences carrying a potential fine of 1-6 million roubles.

Likeme could not be reached, while the other five companies had no immediate comment.

($1 = 64.4590 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL PINS ABNB AAPL UPS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular