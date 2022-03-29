Russia opens anti-monopoly case against major sugar producer over price surge

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into major sugar producer Prodimex and accused it of illegally "coordinating the economic activity" of retailers that had led to a surge in prices.

The prices of goods such as sugar have surged in recent weeks and annual inflation has accelerated to years-long highs.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.