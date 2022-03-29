Commodities

Russia opens anti-monopoly case against major sugar producer over price surge

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into major sugar producer Prodimex and accused it of illegally "coordinating the economic activity" of retailers that had led to a surge in prices.

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into major sugar producer Prodimex and accused it of illegally "coordinating the economic activity" of retailers that had led to a surge in prices.

The prices of goods such as sugar have surged in recent weeks and annual inflation has accelerated to years-long highs.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular