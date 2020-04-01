Russia, on brink of recession, confirms 2019 GDP growth at 1.3%

Russia's gross domestic product rose 1.3% in 2019, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier estimate.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew by 2.1% in year-on-year terms, the data showed.

In 2020, the economy is expected to contract by 0.3%, slipping into recession amid low oil prices and the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, a Reuters poll showed this week.

The central bank has warned that the coronavirus outbreak will result in a substantial, but temporary, decline in economic activity.

