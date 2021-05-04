Russia oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline seen up 10% m/m in May -Ifax

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM said on Tuesday crude oil export via the Druzhba pipeline is seen rising 10% month-on-month in May to 3.1 million tonnes, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's oil supplies to Belarus are seen falling twofold in May versus April to 600,000 tonnes, while oil supplies to China are set to increase 6% month on month to 3.6 million tonnes, Transneft said, according to Interfax.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Louise Heavens)

