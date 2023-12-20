Russia oil price cap coalition toughens shipping rules -US Treasury Dept

Adds details from U.S. Treasury statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition imposing a price cap on seaborne Russian oil announced changes on Wednesday to its compliance regime that the Treasury Department said will make it harder for Russian exporters to bypass the cap.

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries last year imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil shipments in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The coalition will soon require Western maritime service providers to get vows from their counterparties that the Russian oil was sold under the cap each time they lift or load the oil, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The price cap mechanism bans Western companies from providing maritime services, including financing, insurance, and shipping for oil sold above the cap.

"These changes will further complicate efforts by Russian exporters to circumvent the price cap while deceiving Coalition service providers, and further raise costs for any Russian exporters that need premier services but are unwilling to sell oil under the cap," the Treasury Department said.

(Reporting by Paul Grant and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Alexander Smith)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.