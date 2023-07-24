Russia offers BRICS partners a module on its planned space station

By then, the International Space Station - one of the last forums of cooperation between Washington and Moscow as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent relations to a post-Cold War low - is likely to have been decommissioned.

"I would like to invite BRICS partners to ... create a fully-fledged module that, being part of the ROS, would allow the BRICS countries to use the possibilities of low-Earth orbit to implement their national space programmes," Interfax quoted Roscosmos Director-General Yuri Borisov as telling the meeting.

Roskosmos said last August that its would consist of six modules and a service platform, to accommodate up to four cosmonauts, and be built in two phases. It gave no dates.

In September, Borisov said the station would orbit Earth around the poles, enabling it to look down on far more of Russia's vast territory and gather new data on cosmic radiation.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

