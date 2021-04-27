Russia not planning significant oil tax changes in 2021, says finance ministry

Russia has no plans to significantly change oil taxes in 2021, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

He added that there were no plans to introduce a profit-based tax for high viscosity oil production before 2024.

