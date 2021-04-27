Russia not planning significant oil tax changes in 2021, says finance ministry

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to significantly change oil taxes in 2021, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

He added that there were no plans to introduce a profit-based tax for high viscosity oil production before 2024.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.