Russia' Nornickel to consider convening extraordinary shareholder meeting

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel said on Friday its board of directors would consider holding an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, without providing a reason.

The board of directors will meet on November 2 to discuss the matter, it said.

Nornickel this year failed to pay dividends on its 2022 results for the first time in 14 years, citing "negative geopolitics" without explicitly mentioning the Ukraine conflict and the Western economic sanctions it has triggered. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones) Keywords: RUSSIA NORNICKEL/MEETING (URGENT)

