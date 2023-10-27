News & Insights

Russia' Nornickel to consider convening extraordinary shareholder meeting

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

October 27, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel said on Friday its board of directors would consider holding an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, without providing a reason.

The board of directors will meet on November 2 to discuss the matter, it said.

Nornickel this year failed to pay dividends on its 2022 results for the first time in 14 years, citing "negative geopolitics" without explicitly mentioning the Ukraine conflict and the Western economic sanctions it has triggered. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones) Keywords: RUSSIA NORNICKEL/MEETING (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.