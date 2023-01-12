ROSN

Russia more than doubled its LPG exports to China in 2022 -data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 12, 2023 — 07:39 am EST

Written by Damir Khalmetov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia more than doubled its rail exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China in 2022 as part of the Kremlin's drive to diversify its energy export sales, Reuters analysis based on data from industry sources showed on Thursday.

Traders said the boost was mainly due to a rise in deliveries from the Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) after it launched its Ust-Kut gas processing plant in eastern Siberia.

Exports to China rose to 147,100 tonnes from 62,600 a year earlier, the data showed.

LPG, or propane and butane, is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals. Almost all Russia's LPG exports to China go by rail.

Other large LPG exporters, such as Gazprom GAZP.MM, Rosneft ROSN.MM, Lukoil LKOH.MM, Tatneft TATN.MM and Sibur, have redirected their supplies away from Ukraine and Europe last year.

The increase also occurred as the trade with China was subdued in 2021 amid the COVID pandemic.

Traders say LPG exports from Russia to China is currently constrained by infrastructure bottlenecks, such as limited railway capacity.

(Reporting by Damir Khalmetov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.