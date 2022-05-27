Commodities

Russia may start building more vessels for grain exports - minister

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia may start building more vessels for grain exports, the country's agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a conference on Friday.

Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine to supply wheat to the Middle East and Africa.

It continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

