News & Insights

Russia may need tighter policy to bring inflation to target -c. bank analysts

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

October 17, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

Adds details and context throughout

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia continues to accelerate and a return to the central bank’s 4% target may require additional monetary policy tightening, according to a review by central bank analysts published on Tuesday.

In September, annual inflation rose to 6.0% from 5.2% in August, boosted in part by the weakness of the rouble. As of Oct. 9, it stood at 6.3%.

While the economy ministry forecasts 2.3% growth next year, the Bank of Russia's forecast range is 0.5-1.5%, in line with International Monetary Fund expectations.

"The return of inflation to target under stimulative fiscal policy in 2024 may require additional tightening of monetary policy," the central bank analysts said.

The bank has already said that a policy meeting on Oct. 27 will discuss the possibility of a further hike in its key lending rate from the current level of 13%.

The hikes agreed in July-September have not yet led to a slowdown in inflation, but will do so in the coming months, the analysts said.

According to the bank, the Russian economy gained momentum in September, partly due to an increase in exporters' rouble revenues as the rouble weakened.

Economists have said soaring military spending may help Russia's economy in the short-term, but that its long-term prospects are bleak, especially as areas like schools and healthcare face effective spending freezes in the years ahead.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.