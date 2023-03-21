Commodities

Russia may force foreign seed firms into joint ventures - report

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

March 21, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Olga Popova and Caleb Davis for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia may require foreign seed producers to create joint ventures with local scientific firms in order to continue working in the country, the Vedomosti newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to the report, foreign seed makers would be forbidden from operating in Russia unless they enter the joint ventures, where their stake may not exceed 49%.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Vedomosti's report, which cited two sources and a representative from the agricultural ministry.

The new rules could come into effect from Sept. 1, the paper said.

Since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, dozens of foreign companies have left the Russian market, often because of difficulties arising from sanctions.

While its food exports have not been directly targeted, Russia has sought to tighten control of the seed sector to avoid risks to its sowing campaign.

Russia is one of the world's largest sunflower oil exporters and sells millions of tonnes annually, much of it to major importers India and China.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Caleb Davis; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.