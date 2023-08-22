Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions -Medvedev

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now a deputy chair of the Russian security council, said Russia may annex Georgia's breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

"The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia," he wrote in an article published early on Wednesday by Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

"It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that," Medvedev said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in New York)

