Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia

Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad.

The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in the proposal which was published on Wednesday on the government website for drafts of orders.

Russia produced 2.8 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2021. It banned exports of the commodity from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply for rapeseed oil producers.

