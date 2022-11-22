Russia makes rouble coupon payment on euro-denominated Eurobonds

November 22, 2022 — 05:50 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday it had transferred 2.3 billion roubles, or the equivalent of 37.2 million euros, to the National Settlement Depositary as a coupon payment on Eurobonds due in 2027 RU226212752= and 2032 RU226212345=.

"Obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement.

