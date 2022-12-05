Russia makes new floating-rate OFZ bond available as borrowing continues

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Monday it had made a new floating-rate OFZ treasury bond available for placement at future bond auctions, with specific auction dates to be determined based on market conditions.

The ministry said it would be able to issue up to 750 billion roubles ($12.14 billion) of OFZ bond 29023 RU29023=MM, maturing in August 2034.

Russia has been borrowing heavily of late and has already far exceeded its quarterly borrowing target. The majority of funds raised in a record government debt issue last month were done so through sales of floating-rate bonds, dubbed "floaters".

Russian banks, meanwhile, raised 1.1 trillion roubles ($17.71 billion) at repo auctions held by the central bank earlier on Monday.

($1 = 61.7750 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

