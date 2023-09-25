News & Insights

Russia makes minor tweaks to its fuel export ban

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

September 25, 2023 — 04:13 am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved some changes to its fuel export ban, lifting the restrictions for fuel used as bunkering for some vessels, a government document showed on Monday.

It also lifted restrictions on the export of fuel already accepted for export by the Russian Railways and Transneft TRNF_p.MM before the initial ban had been announced last week.

