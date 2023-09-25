Russia makes minor tweaks to its fuel export ban

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved some changes to its fuel export ban, lifting the restrictions for fuel used as bunkering for some vessels, a government document showed on Monday.

It also lifted restrictions on the export of fuel already accepted for export by the Russian Railways and Transneft TRNF_p.MM before the initial ban had been announced last week.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.