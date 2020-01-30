Russia logs foot-and-mouth disease on farm in far east

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia has registered an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle and pigs on a farm in the far eastern Zabaikalsk region, officials in the region said in a statement on Thursday. The disease was found in 58 cattle and 18 pigs, the officials said. The infected animals were destroyed. A previous outbreak was registered in the same region in March 2019. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet) ((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RUSSIA CATTLE/DISEASE

