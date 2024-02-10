News & Insights

Russia LNG sales to France up 41% y/y in Jan-Sep 2023 -RIA news agency

February 10, 2024 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to France increased by 41% in annual terms in the first nine months of 2023, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Russian foreign ministry official.

"In January-September of 2023, French purchases from Russia exceeded the same period of 2022 by 41%," RIA reported, citing Artem Studennikov, head of a European department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Studennikov said the main French receiving point for Russian LNG was the terminal in Montoir-de-Bretagne, which received 1.68 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2022, and 0.89 billion cubic meters of LNG in the first half of 2023.

