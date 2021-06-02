US Markets

Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS -Bloomberg News

Contributor
Caroline Stauffer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA JBSS3.SA that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

The cyber gang goes by the name REvil or Sodinokibi, Bloomberg said.

JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack." The "vast majority" of the company's beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational on Wednesday, according to a statement, easing concerns over rising food prices.

The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular