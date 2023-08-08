Russia likely to raise rates again at next meeting -deputy central bank governor

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is likely to raise rates at its next meeting, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said in an interview with the Izvestia daily published on Wednesday.

The Bank of Russia raised the cost of borrowing for the first time in more than a year on July 21, hiking by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points to 8.5% as the weak rouble added to inflationary pressure from a tight labour market and strong consumer demand.

The lower limit of the bank's key rate forecast for this year is now 8.5%, which Zabotkin said left the possibility for rates to remain unchanged.

"But if we proceed from previous communications experience, if the board of directors in the (press) release admits the possibility of raising rates at upcoming meetings, then the likelihood is that this will be done at the next (meeting)," Zabotkin was quoted as saying.

"In order for the rate to remain unchanged, some disinflationary risks, which are not currently being observed, would need to be realised."

The Bank of Russia is next due to set rates on Sept. 15.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late July expect rates to hit 9.5% this year.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.