Russia lifts quotas for some fertiliser exports -Ifax

June 2 (Reuters) - The Russian government has removed export quotas on some fertilisers, the Interfax news agency said on Thursday.

Extension of the non-tariff quota for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), sodium nitrate and mixtures of calcium nitrate and ammonium nitrate has been deemed unworkable due to low demand from domestic farmers, the agency said citing the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Russia has set quotas for fertiliser exports for July through December, saying in a statement on Tuesday it aimed to secure sufficient supply for domestic farmers.

The restrictions extend measures introduced for the past six months.

