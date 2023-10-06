Russia lifts ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia's government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports.

The ban on fuel exports was imposed on Sept. 21. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place

The government also hiked fuel export duty for resellers to 50,000 roubles per tonne from 20,000 roubles and reinstalled subsidies, or damper payments, for oil refineries.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.