Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukraine - Ukraine's Air Force

August 19, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia launched 17 drones overnight attempting to strike Ukraine's northern, central and western regions, Ukraine's Air Force said on Saturday.

The Air Force said that 15 of the Russia-launched Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the two drones that were not downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known what objects and areas Russia targeted in its strikes.

