Russia launches missile strike on Kyiv, says Ukraine's military

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

January 23, 2024 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Olena Harmash, Pavel Polityuk, Gleb Garanich for Reuters

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and the region surrounding the capital, a Ukrainian military official said on Tuesday.

"Air defence engaged in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air-raid alarm goes off!" Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv's region military administration said on Telegram that air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia's missile attack in the region as well.

Reporting by Olena Harmash, Pavel Polityuk and Gleb Garanich; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

