Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major offensive

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Russia gave the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from sanctions as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive.

    By Natalia Zinets
    Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than 4
million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a
quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble
and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage.
    In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly
suspended it from the U.N. Human Rights Council, expressing
"grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian
crisis." Russia then quit the council. 
    Russia has previously acknowledged its attack has not
progressed as quickly as it wanted, but on Thursday Kremlin
spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lamented the rising death toll.
    "We have significant losses of troops," he told Sky News.
"It's a huge tragedy for us."
    Russia is facing its most difficult economic situation for
three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, Prime
Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. The U.S. Congress removed its
"most favored nation" trade status in a further blow.
    Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military
operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.
Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.
    Following new restrictions after the killing of civilians in
the town of Bucha that were widely condemned by the West as war
crimes, Ukraine called on allies to stop buying Russian oil and
gas, amid divisions in Europe, and to boost it militarily.
    "Ukraine needs weapons which will give it the means to win
on the battlefield and that will be the strongest possible
sanction against Russia," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in
a video late on Thursday. 
    He also said the situation in Borodyanka - another town
northwest of Kyiv retaken from Russian forces - is
"significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha, without citing any
evidence. 
    Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says images of
bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions against
Moscow and derail peace negotiations. [nL5N2W442M]
    The EU's ambassadors agreed a fifth sanctions package on
Russia with a coal embargo containing a 120 day wind-down period
to give member states time to find alternative suppliers,
following pressure from Germany to delay the
measure.[nL2N2W50QC] 
    Ukraine accused Hungary of undermining EU unity after
Budapest said it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, a
Kremlin demand that most in the West had resisted. 
    On the battlefield, Ukraine says after withdrawing from
Kyiv's outskirts, Russia is regrouping to try to gain full
control over the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which
have been partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
    In Donbas, Zelenskiy said Ukraine's opponents were becoming
"more active and receiving new forces from Russia."
    The besieged southern port of Mariupol, where the mayor said
over 100,000 people were still trapped, was also a target. 
    "Evacuate! The chances of saving yourself and your family
from Russian death are dwindling every day," Luhansk governor
Serhiy Gaidai said.
    Authorities in Dnipro, a city in central-eastern Ukraine,
also urged women, children and the elderly to leave.
[nL2N2W509Q]

    TRADING ACCUSATIONS 
    Both sides continued to trade accusations, with Moscow
opening a criminal investigation into a Russian soldier's
allegations that he was beaten and threatened with death while
being held in Ukraine as a prisoner of war. [nL5N2W559K] 
    Separately, a social media video verified by Reuters and
geolocated to an area west of Kyiv appears to show Ukrainian
forces shooting and killing a captured and badly wounded Russian
soldier. [nL5N2W55M2]
    In the city of Kharkiv, at least one person was killed and
14 wounded in shelling on Thursday, the regional governor said,
while Ukraine's prosecutor general reported 26 bodies were found
under two ruined buildings in Borodyanka. 
    Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts.
    NATO members agreed to strengthen support to Ukraine on
Thursday. Foreign ministers discussed the possibility of Finland
and Sweden joining the alliance as Russia's neighbors consider
their security following the assault on Ukraine. 
    Canada said it was reviewing its overall defense policy. 
    Ukraine has received about 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons
systems from the United States and its allies, the top U.S.
general said, and Washington is looking into what new support it
could send.
    Zelenskiy's government says starving Moscow's war machine is
the only way to bring it to a settlement at on-and-off peace
talks.
    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a
draft peace deal from Kyiv contained "unacceptable" elements and
deviated from previously agreed proposals. [nL5N2W53HR]
    Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters Lavrov
was not directly involved in negotiations and his statements
were "of purely propagandistic significance" aimed at diverting
attention from killings in Bucha. 
    On Wednesday, Reuters reporters saw the body of a man in
Bucha with a rope tied around his feet and a charred hole in his
forehead, one of at least five victims shot through the head
documented by the news organization. [nL2N2W41JT]
    Since Russian troops pulled back last week, Ukrainian
officials have said hundreds of civilians have been found dead.
    Bucha's mayor has said dozens were the victims of
extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops. Reuters
could not independently verify those figures.
    Media outlets including Reuters have seen satellite images
released by a private security company that appear to show
bodies in the streets while Bucha was still occupied by Russia,
contradicting Moscow's assertion that Ukraine staged the bodies
after retaking the town.
    Accounts by at least a dozen residents of one apartment
complex in Bucha painted a picture of violence and intimidation
by Russian soldiers. 
    The mutilated bodies of one resident of the complex and
another local were discovered in a stairwell. [nL2N2W51PK]

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing
by Daniel Wallis)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

