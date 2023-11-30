Russia keeps Black Sea port restrictions in place due to storms

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's ministry of transport said on Thursday that restrictions on navigation at key Black Sea ports remain in place due to adverse weather.

Severe storms in the Black Sea region have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia since last Friday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

