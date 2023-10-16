Russia joins China's restrictions on fish and seafood imports from Japan

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia has joined China's restrictive measures imposed on imports of fish and seafood from Japan, Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August, and was heavily criticised by China, which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.

