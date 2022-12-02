Russia is ready to provide increased gas supplies to Uzbekistan, Deputy PM Novak says

December 02, 2022 — 04:33 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide increased gas supplies to Uzbekistan, Russian news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

"We are ready to ensure an increase in gas supplies to the Republic of Uzbekistan, since gas consumption in Uzbekistan is growing and will continue to do so in the near future. And there is a possibility of expanding this cooperation on gas supplies," Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.

(Reporting by Reuters)

