Russia is raising oil output as OPEC+ cuts ease -source

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output increased to 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 1-2 from 9.37 million bpd in July as the country eases production curbs under an OPEC+ deal, a source familiar with data said on Monday.

The Energy Ministry declined to comment.

OPEC+ producers - which include members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia - from Aug. 1 have agreed to slim their output cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.7 million bpd.

Russia has said it will increase its production by 400,000 bpd as part of that deal. C-RU-OUT

