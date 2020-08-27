Russia Is Blocking Bitcoin-Related Websites Again
BestChange.ru, an aggregator of over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency providers in Russia, is one of a number of websites being blocked by the countryâs internet censorship agency, Roskomnadzor.
- This is the third block of the firm by the Russian authorities and comes as the result of a lawsuit brought by Roskomnadzor, according to BestChangeâs head of public relations, Nikita Zuborev.
- BestChange lists the current prices and liquidity supply at the most popular OTC brokers in Russia and its neighboring countries, but isnât involved in trades.
- Previous lawsuits were successfully overturned by BestChange in court, Zuborev said.
- While a court approved blocking of the websites including BestChange on Jan. 22, the firm was apparently only notified on July 23.
- âWe always hear about the lawsuits âaccidentally,â we never get a subpoena [in time] and our lawyers always have to request a time extension to appeal first and then get to the lawsuit itself,â Zuborev said.
- The lawsuit also targeted cryptocurrency news websites and even an online flower shop, all of which, according to Roskomnadzor, were offering bitcoin for sale or goods in exchange for bitcoin.
- âThe issuance and usage of bitcoin is decentralized and canât be controlled by the state, which violates Russian laws,â the court's decision reads.
- BestChange said it plans to appeal the ruling and recommended users either employ a proxy to get around the block or go to the âmirrorâ version of the website using its .net domain.
- Bitcoin is not illegal in Russia, but it may not be used as a mean of payment, according to a bill recently signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.
- As far back as 2015, Russia was trying to limit access to crypto-related websites, blocking even resources like Bitcoin.org.
- The countryâs central bank said it supported such measures in 2017 if platforms were selling cryptocurrency in Russia.
- BestChange saw almost 3.3 million views in July, with most traffic coming from Russia, Ukraine and Turkmenistan, according to SimilarWeb.
- OTC is the most popular way to buy crypto in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Zuborev said.
