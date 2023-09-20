News & Insights

Companies

Russia-Iran ties have reached new level - Russian defence minister

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

September 20, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Adding his meetings with Iranian officials

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

"We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

"Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."

Shoigu met Iran's top security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday and they talked about a wide range of topics, especially the developments in the Caucasus region, according to Iran's Nour News.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Russia's minister of defence also visited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Wednesday, where he met the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh while Iran's drones, missile and air defence systems were displayed to him.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.