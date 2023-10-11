Russia introduces mandatory FX sales for some exporters to stabilise rouble

Adds details, background

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia has introduced a mandatory sale of foreign exchange proceeds for some exporting companies to stabilize the rouble exchange rate, the government said, citing a decree signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The rouble rate hit a more than 18-month low against the U.S. dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX earlier this week. The Russian currency has been under pressure from capital outflows and limited foreign currency supply.

"For a period of 6 months, mandatory repatriation and sale of foreign exchange earnings on the Russian market is introduced for individual companies in the volumes and terms to be set by the government," the statement said.

The companies subject to mandatory foreign exchange sales include some of those related to the fuel and energy complex, metals industry, chemical and forestry industries and grain.

The government statement did not have a list of affected companies.

"The main purpose of these measures is to create long-term conditions for increasing the transparency and predictability of the foreign exchange market and to reduce the possibility of currency speculation," the government statement quoted Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying.

"We expect that the introduced obligations to sell foreign currency proceeds will not become burdensome for responsible market participants," Belousov said.

Some exporters will have to regularly submit their plans for FX purchases and sales to Russia's central bank and the state financial monitoring agency, the government said.

