MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has signed a contract to supply its Igla hand-held anti-aircraft missile to India and allow production of the Igla there under licence, Russian state news agency TASS quoted a top arms export official as saying on Tuesday.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.