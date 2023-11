MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree increasing quotas for fertiliser exports from Russia by 2.2 million metric tons from 16.3 million tons, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday.

The quotas will be valid until Nov. 30, the news agency reported.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

