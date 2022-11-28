Russia increases export quota for nitrogen fertilisers

Adds context

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia has increased its export quota on nitrogen fertilisers by 750,000 tonnes until the end of 2022, the government said on Monday.

Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers - went up. It said the move was needed to prevent a shortage on the domestic market and curb rising food prices.

Russia had previously set a quota for nitrogen fertilisers at 8.3 million tonnes for the second half of the year, and for complex nitrogen-containing fertilisers at 5.9 million tonnes during the same period.

Fertilisers are currently at the centre of a diplomatic push by Moscow to alleviate some sanctions which it says are blocking agricultural exports and aggravating a global food crisis.

Western sanctions do not target Russia's agricultural sector or fertilisers, but Moscow says sanctions on Russian banks, as well as its logistics, payments and insurance sectors are limiting Russia's export potential.

Like sales of its vital hydrocarbon exports, Russia has been looking eastwards to boost sales of fertilisers this year. Shipments to India are up 371% in volume terms, a senior Indian government official told Reuters last week.

Moscow had threatened to walk away from the landmark Black Sea grain initiative if the United Nations and the West did not agree to remove some sanctions.

In the end, Moscow agreed to a 120-day rollover of the deal - which facilitates Ukrainian grain exports from its southern Black Sea ports - until March with no preconditions, but said it expected work to continue on addressing Moscow's concerns.

Russia is a major producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing fertilisers. It produces more than 50 million tonnes a year of them, or 13% of the global total.

Russia's trade and industry ministry said fertiliser exports are expected to drop 10% this year in volume terms, the TASS news agency reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.