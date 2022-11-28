Russia increases export quota for nitrogen fertilisers

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia has increased its export quota on nitrogen fertilisers by 750,000 tonnes until the end of 2022, the government said on Monday.

Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers - went up. It said the move was needed to prevent a shortage on the domestic market and curb rising food prices.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

